California says insurers owe drivers more pandemic refunds

The top 10 companies, representing 80% of the auto insurance market, saw injury claims drop nearly 42% and property damage claims fall more than 40% from last March through September, compared with the same period in 2019, Lara said.

They returned about $1.75 billion to consumers, but he said that's not nearly enough given their lower costs. Companies refunded about 9% of consumers' insurance bills on average, but Lara said it should have been about 17%, or about $220 million more than they did just in April.

Allstate, Farmers, USAA, State Farm and CSAA Insurance Group are among the top 10 private passenger insurance groups. Lara's office didn't break down the figures by company but said there were significant differences in how much each refunded.

The American Property Casualty Insurance Association, which represents the industry, said insurers trimmed premiums when driving was reduced last year, continue to adjust policies as warranted by individual driving patterns and will cooperate with Lara's latest order.