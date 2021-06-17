California to loosen worksite pandemic rules amid reopening

Vaccinated employees also won’t need to be tested or quarantined unless they show symptoms, even if they have close contact with an infected person.

Employers must document that workers who skip masks indoors are indeed fully vaccinated. But employers have the choice of requiring workers to show proof of vaccination or allowing employees to self-attest to their vaccination status, with the employer keeping a record of who self-attests.

They could also decide to require everyone to remain masked — vaccinated or not. And vaccinated employees will still be able to wear masks if they choose without facing retaliation.

Rob Lapsley, president of the California Business Roundtable, said the rules don't fully conform to the state's other standards. Others argued that they still will cause confusion.

That's because of the requirement that employers provide masks and keep track of their employees' vaccination status, record-keeping that he and others said could create liability and privacy issues.

"They do remain a significant barrier to fully reopening the economy,” Lapsley said.