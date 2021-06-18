California unemployment rate dips as employers add new jobs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has regained more than half of the 2.7 million jobs it lost at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Friday, a trend driven by restaurants and hotels hiring more people as the nation’s most populous state reopens its economy.

Employers added 104,500 new jobs in May as California's unemployment rate dipped slightly to 7.9% from 8% in April. It's still one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation, but it is the fourth month in a row that the state has added at least 100,000 new jobs.

California has now regained 1.4 million jobs from the depths of April 2020, when a stay-at-home order had forced many businesses to close.

A third of those gains have come from the leisure and hospitality industry. Since May 2020, restaurants and hotels have added 420,400 jobs, the most of any sector. But the industry is still about 450,000 jobs below its pre-pandemic high.

Despite the gains, businesses have reported difficulty finding enough people to work. About 2 million people are still getting unemployment benefits in California, which include an extra $300-per-week because of the pandemic. That extra benefit doesn't expire until September.