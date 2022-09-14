 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Car guy Biden touting electric vehicles at Detroit auto show

  • Updated
  • 0

DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden, a gearhead with his own vintage Corvette, is showcasing his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit Wednesday to the Detroit auto show.

The Democratic president, who recently took a spin in his pine-green 1967 Stingray with Jay Leno for a segment on CNBC's “Jay Leno's Garage," may get the chance to slide behind the wheel of a new vehicle during his stop in Detroit. He doesn't get many chances anymore in the driver's seat; he's not allowed to drive on public roads as president.

He’s mostly going to the North American International Auto Show to talk shop, plugging the huge new climate, tax and health care law that offers tax incentives for buying electric vehicles. He arrived in Detroit Wednesday morning aboard Air Force One.

People are also reading…

While Biden has been taking credit for the recent boom in electric vehicle battery and assembly plant announcements, most were in the works long before the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law on Aug. 16. Biden's 2021 infrastructure legislation could have something to do with it — it provides $5 billion over five years to help states create a network of EV charging stations.

In Detroit, Biden was to announce approval of the first $900 million in infrastructure money to build EV chargers across 53,000 miles of the national highway system in 35 states.

Under the law, electric vehicles must be built in North America to be eligible for a new federal tax credit of up to $7,500. Batteries for qualifying vehicles also must be made in North America, and there are requirements for battery minerals to be produced or recycled on the continent. The credits are aimed at creating a U.S. electric vehicle supply chain and ending dependence on other countries, mainly China.

Passage of the measure set off a scramble by automakers to speed up efforts to find North American-made batteries and battery minerals from the U.S., Canada or Mexico to make sure EVs are eligible for the credit.

In April, Ford started building electric pickup trucks at a new Michigan factory. General Motors has revamped an older factory in Detroit to make electric Hummers and pickups.

Long before legislators reached a compromise on the legislation, each company announced three EV battery factories, all joint ventures with battery makers. A GM battery plant in Warren, Ohio, has already started manufacturing. A government loan announced in July will help GM build its battery factories.

Ford said last September it would build the next generation of electric pickups at a plant in Tennessee, and GM has announced EV assembly plants in Lansing, Michigan; Spring Hill, Tennessee; and Orion Township, Michigan. In May, Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, said it would build another joint venture battery factory in Indiana, and it has announced a battery plant in Canada.

Hyundai announced battery and assembly plants in May to be built in Georgia, and Vietnamese automaker VinFast announced factories in North Carolina in July. Honda and Toyota both announced U.S. battery plants after the act was passed, but they had been planned for months.

Biden has been talking for a long time about the importance of building a domestic EV supply chain, and that may have prodded some of the companies to locate factories in the U.S. But it’s also advantageous to build batteries near where EVs will be assembled because the batteries are heavy and costly to ship from overseas.

And auto companies are rolling out more affordable electric options despite battery costs. The latest came last week from General Motors, a Chevrolet Equinox small SUV. It has a starting price around $30,000 and a range-per-charge of 250 miles, or 400 kilometers. Buyers can get a range of 300 miles, or 500 kilometers, if they pay more.

The Equinox checks the North American assembly box. It will be made in Mexico. The company won’t say where the battery will be made but it is working on meeting the other criteria for getting the tax credit.

Krisher reported from Detroit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'A servant queen': World pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

'A servant queen': World pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Across the globe, the death of Queen Elizabeth II has prompted reflections on the historic sweep of her reign, from presiding over Britain’s colonial empire to embracing the independence of her former dominions. Tributes to the queen have poured in, along with some criticism of the monarchy for how it propped up colonialism. In the U.S., praise came from President Joe Biden and every living former president. Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, said Elizabeth made “the role of queen her own — with a reign defined by grace, elegance, and a tireless work ethic.” George W. Bush called her “a woman of great intellect, charm, and wit,” and Jimmy Carter said her “dignity, graciousness and sense of duty” were inspiring.

Ukraine, neighbors, to get big new aid, Blinken says in Kyiv

Ukraine, neighbors, to get big new aid, Blinken says in Kyiv

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv, announcing a major new military-aid commitment and underscoring American resolve to keep supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia. The new aid of more than $2.8 billion, announced Thursday, is to include $2.2 billion for Ukraine and 18 other European countries threatened by Russia. There will be $675 million for Ukraine alone, for heavy weaponry, ammunition and armored vehicles to boost momentum in its counteroffensive against Russia. Amid concern that public support is waning as the war drags on, President Joe Biden, Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin all participated in meetings aimed at showing U.S. resolve.

Ukraine energy chief: Russia trying to 'steal' nuclear plant

Ukraine energy chief: Russia trying to 'steal' nuclear plant

The head of Ukraine’s atomic energy operator is accusing Russia of trying to “steal” Europe’s largest nuclear plant. Enerhoatom chief Petro Kotin told The Associated Press that Russia plans to do that by cutting the plant off from the Ukrainian electricity grid and leaving it on the brink of a radiation disaster. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been without an outside source of electricity since Monday. It now receives power for its own safety systems from the only one of its six reactors that is still working. Kotin says this is a highly unusual and unstable way of operating a nuclear plant. He said that method shouldn’t be used for more than two hours but has now been in effect for more than three days.

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Twitter’s former security chief told Congress Tuesday there was “at least one agent” from China’s intelligence service on Twitter’s payroll — and that the company knowingly allowed India to add agents to the company roster as well. These were some of the troubling revelations from Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert and Twitter whistleblower who appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to lay out his allegations against the company. Zatko, who was fired earlier this year, said Twitter's leadership is "misleading the public, lawmakers, regulators and even its own board of directors."

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Russia’s Defense Ministry says it's pulling back forces from two areas in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week. A Defense Ministry spokesman says the troops will be regrouped from Balakliya and Izyum to the eastern Donetsk region. Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy taunted Moscow over the withdrawal, saying its army was “demonstrating the best that it can do — showing its back.” Western officials and analysts say Ukraine has punched through the front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, taking large swaths of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines.

Trump's PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

Trump's PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

Former President Donald Trump is sitting on top of more than $115 million across several political committees. He's positioned himself as a uniquely indomitable force in the GOP and would almost certainly have the resources to swamp his rivals if he launched another presidential campaign. But that massive pile of money is also emerging as a potential vulnerability. His chief fundraising vehicle, Save America PAC, is under new legal scrutiny after the Justice Department issued a round of grand jury subpoenas that have included questions about the political action committee’s fundraising practices.

Another US congressional delegation in Taiwan amid tensions

Another US congressional delegation in Taiwan amid tensions

Another U.S. congressional delegation is visiting Taiwan as tensions with China remain high over its claims to the island. A steady stream of U.S. visitors has come to the island and met with Taiwanese officials since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited last month. China in response has stepped up military harassment of Taiwan, sending warships, warplanes and drones toward the island daily. President Tsai Ing-wen met the U.S. delegation on Thursday and said their visit conveyed “rock solid support for Taiwan from the U.S. Congress.” Florida Democrat Stephanie Murphy said deepening economic relations with Taiwan is “one of the most important things Congress can do right now,” particularly by pushing for a trade agreement with the island.

China legislator criticizes sanctions on visit to Russia

China legislator criticizes sanctions on visit to Russia

Chinese state media say the country's top legislator decried sanctions against Russia during a recent visit to the country. The official Xinhua News Agency said Li Zhanshu urged greater cooperation to fight against "external interference, sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, among others," in a meeting with Russian lawmakers. Li also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, ahead of an expected meeting this month between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a regional gathering in Uzbekistan that would mark Xi's first trip outside China since the pandemic began in early 2020. Xinhua said Russia also backed condemnation of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy that China threatens to annex by force.

Watch Now: Related Video

First US death attributed to monkeypox is recorded in LA County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News