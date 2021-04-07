Cause of gas leak from Hilcorp fuel line being investigated

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The cause of a natural gas leak from a line that provides fuel for two Hilcorp Alaska offshore production platforms in Cook Inlet is being investigated, the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation said.

The department released an initial update on the leak Monday, four days after it says a helicopter pilot spotted bubbles on the water's surface. The leak was reported to authorities, including the department, by Hilcorp about an hour later that same day, April 1, the report states.

Hilcorp shut down the platforms in response, the report stated. The company said the leak was stopped on Saturday by activating block valves.

Hilcorp spokesperson Luke Miller in a statement Tuesday said the company is monitoring ice conditions and that sonar scans were planned to gather data.

“Divers will be deployed mid-week to install a temporary clamp,” he said.

Miller said no personnel or wildlife “have been impacted.”

The environmental conservation department in its Monday report said the size of the leak was unknown.