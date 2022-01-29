 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Central NC home for new Eli Lilly manufacturing campus

  • 0

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co. will build a new manufacturing operation in central North Carolina on the site of a former cigarette plant that’s already attracted other companies to the region.

Eli Lilly, which made the announcement on Friday with government officials, plans a five-building campus at The Grounds economic development site in Concord, news outlets reported. The nearly $1 billion investment will lead to nearly 600 jobs that will offer average salaries of nearly $70,000.

Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly will manufacture parenteral — or injectable — products and devices at the plant, according to Gov. Roy Cooper’s office. Eli Lilly has played a role in developing insulin and COVID-19 treatments.

Lilly could receive $12.1 million in payments from the state if it meets investment and job-creation goals that served as the basis for an incentives award. Concord and Cabarrus County leaders will hold meetings next month to consider performance-based property tax grants.

People are also reading…

The company also announced in 2020 that it would build a plant in Research Triangle Park.

The Grounds, where Philip Morris once operated a plant, also will be the home for a manufacturing, canning and distribution hub operated by Red Bull, Rauch and Ball Corp. That announcement came last summer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

At least 3 judges eyed as Biden mulls Supreme Court pick

At least 3 judges eyed as Biden mulls Supreme Court pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is eyeing at least three judges for an expected vacancy on the Supreme Court as he prepares to quickly deliver on his campaign pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the nation’s highest court, according to aides and allies.

Austin says Putin now has full range of options in Ukraine

Austin says Putin now has full range of options in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday the buildup of Russian forces along Ukraine's border has reached the point where President Vladimir Putin now has a complete range of military options, including actions short of a full-scale invasion.

Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader

Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday rejected a British claim that the Kremlin is seeking to replace Ukraine’s government with a pro-Moscow administration, and that former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev is a potential candidate.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News