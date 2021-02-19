CEOs, college execs summit to call for immigration overhaul

“These statistics should be ringing alarm bells for all of us who care about New England,” Greene said.

Drastic cuts to refugee admissions imposed by former President Donald Trump were among the factors preventing Maine companies from growing and expanding in recent years, said David Barber, whose family founded Barber Foods, a Portland, Maine-based purveyor of frozen foods.

“Businesses in Maine do not have enough people to fill all their jobs,” he said. “Without immigration, Maine would have had a net population loss from 2010 to 2016.”

The country also needs to address delays and extended wait times for visas, as well as create more opportunities for international students to remain in the country for work, said Harvard University President Lawrence Bacow.

Colleges and universities have seen consecutive years of declining enrollment from international students in part because of the nation’s outdated immigration policies, he said.

“We’re at a critical turning point,” Bacow said. “We’re saddled with immigration laws that have not been revised in 30 years.”