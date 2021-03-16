 Skip to main content
Clemson to consider temporary ban on new apartments in city
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson city officials are considering a proposal that would ban new multi-family housing developments for the foreseeable future.

Clemson’s planning commission is scheduled to consider the issue at a meeting on Tuesday, The Greenville News reported. It would then go before the city council March 25.

The proposal would ban mixed-use buildings, which are a mix of residential and retail that are popular with student housing developers.

It is aimed at giving the city time to implement its strategic plan to curb unrestricted growth in the city, the newspaper reported.

