Colorado bill prohibits insurer use of 'discriminatory' data

Throughout the hearing, several Republican committee members raised concerns over the bill mandating individuals to disclose more demographic data than insurance companies currently require. However, the bill’s sponsor said it doesn’t do that.

“This bill is not to hurt you. This bill is to take a peek under the hood at the algorithms and the data that are being used. So if the data is being used appropriately, then there’s no problem," Buckner said.

After Jan. 1, 2022, insurers using external data sources would have to submit disclosures to the Division of Insurance to examine and investigate the external data source. If the insurance commissioner finds the external data unfairly discriminates, they can restrict or prohibit its use.

Witnesses who testified in support of the bill said data-driven insurance practices can contribute to cyclical economic disparities for people of color.

Bethany Pray, legal director at the Colorado Center on Law and Policy, testified in support of the bill. She compared the issue to redlining, a 1930s practice by banks to deny loans to certain minority neighborhoods — preventing residents from building wealth through homeownership.