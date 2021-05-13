Colorado cities to accept digital ID during traffic stops

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced that some cities in the state will begin to accept state-issued digital identification during traffic stops.

A major goal of the digital ID program is to reduce how much time officers spend on the side of the road during traffic stops, the Colorado Public Radio reported, to limit the chance that they are hit by passing cars.

The Colorado State Patrol was an early adopter of the digital ID allowance. Stops are, on average, 10 percent shorter when someone uses a digital license, trooper and spokesperson Josh Lewis said.

The digital ID works through an app called myColorado downloaded to one's smartphone, which people can show when they are pulled over, according to Digital Transformation Director Russell Castagnaro.

Castagnaro said 150,000 people have signed up for a digital ID so far, and 78,000 have used it in the last year.

Denise Maes, the public policy director for the ACLU of Colorado, voiced concern over rights to privacy and advised that people should know they do not need to give their phone to the officer.