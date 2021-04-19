Colorado county report shows vaccine clinic flouted safety

The employee also noticed a lack of social distancing with each vaccine room having two to four vaccinators while patients sat right next to each other. Some 4-by-6-foot (1.2-by-1.8-meter) rooms had up to eight people in them, the report said.

The employee noted that several patient records showed “Dr. Moma” as the only vaccinator listed despite other employees giving vaccines on site.

Each provider goes through a formal enrollment process that is laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and must demonstrate capacity to meet all COVID-19 Vaccine Program requirements prior to becoming an approved vaccine provider, the state health department told The Associated Press.

The state health department verifies medical licenses with the Department of Regulatory Agencies before approving COVID-19 vaccine providers. When providers enroll, they certify by signature that they understand the required protocol and have the proper equipment for vaccine storage and handling, the department said.

“Dr. Moma met all minimum requirements for participation in the COVID-19 Vaccination Program and affirmed that her clinic would abide by the practices laid out in the program,” the department said.