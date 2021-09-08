Colorado court won't hear Daily Camera open records lawsuit

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Supreme Court will not hear a lawsuit from the Daily Camera newspaper of Boulder that challenges the University of Colorado's refusal to reveal the finalists for the school president's job in 2019.

The Camera reported that the court denied its petition Wednesday. It had asked the court to determine who is considered a finalist for chief executive jobs not only at the university but at other publicly funded government entities under the Colorado Open Records Act. The law requires a finalist’s identity be publicly disclosed.

The Camera sued in 2019, seeking the names of six finalists interviewed by the Board of Regents to replace then-university President Bruce Benson, who was retiring. Mark Kennedy, a former president of the University of North Dakota who got the job, was the only candidate publicly identified by the university.

A district court judge ruled for the Camera in 2020. That decision was overturned in March by a Court of Appeals panel that found governmental entities can determine who is a “finalist.”