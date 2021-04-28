Colorado governor says he would veto climate change bill

Polis said he preferred a collaborative approach with industry, environmental groups, affected populations and different state agencies, one that evolves with separate pieces of legislation on transportation, electrification and infrastructure, for example, as well as advancement in technologies.

The 2019 climate action plan is based on 2005 emissions levels. It calls for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and 90% by 2050.

Colorado’s Legislature can override a veto with a two-thirds vote in each chamber. That’s unlikely even though Democrats hold majorities in both chambers, including a slim 20-15 advantage over Republicans in the Senate. GOP lawmakers oppose the bill.

Winter told the Senate Transportation and Energy Committee last week the bill would make the air quality commission “the program manager of our greenhouse gas reduction goals.”

Polis was a successful tech entrepreneur prior to serving in Congress and being elected governor and has a libertarian streak that emphasizes collaboration with the private sector. Testimony on the bill last week by his Colorado Energy Office director, Will Toor, reflected that approach.

“Achieving our climate goals requires not just regulation but market transformation,” Toor said.