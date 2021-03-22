Colorado officials to go on tour to discuss federal stimulus

For the “Level Blue” which indicates 36 to 100 cases per 100,000 people — bars will be permitted to open with 25% capacity or 75 people and retail and offices can open to 75% capacity.

Businesses that prove to the state they have enacted enhanced safety precautions can apply to the “5 Star State Certification Program." If approved, they can operate at up to 60% capacity.

For blue and green levels, counties would be allowed to permit outdoor events without capacity restrictions.

By mid-April, the state health department plans to allow local public health agencies to take more control over capacity restrictions currently set by the dial, the state health department said in its statement.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Nieberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

