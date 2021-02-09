Colorado reports more fraud than legit unemployment claims

Some residents have said they received unexpected employment benefit debit cards in the mail while others have said their name was used to file for assistance.

“My heart just kind of dropped,” said Darrell Vigil, who was notified someone stole his identify and filed a claim. “I still really have no idea if someone got money in my name or used my home address or another address.”

Others said they are unable to get assistance because their accounts are locked because of identity thieves.

“The amount I’m getting is small, but regardless, I need it to sustain my livelihood,” Lori Hoffner of Jefferson County told KUSA-TV. “I just want to be able to talk to somebody who can help me, who can explain the situation.”

Barela acknowledged that the agency's phone lines are busy, but said people can use a new system called ID.me to verify their identity and remove any fraud flags on their accounts.

“We know our call centers are bombarded,” Barela said. “They don’t need to call into the call center to have that done. I would encourage your viewers to go online to coloradoui.gov and use that technology to handle the fraud hold.”

Officials have urged people to check their credit report and subscribe to a credit monitoring program if they believe their identity was stolen.

