Colorado residents soon able to file for unemployment

DENVER (AP) — Out-of-work residents in Colorado will soon be able to reopen and file new claims after a program distributing pandemic unemployment assistance ended in December, officials said.

Colorado Department of Labor and Employment Director Joe Barela said residents can begin filing on Saturday, marking the second launch of federal extended jobless benefits this year, the Colorado Public Radio reported.

The first phase began in February for people who still had money remaining on their account in December, when federal programs funded through the coronavirus relief bill ended.

“They will be able to begin certifying their weeks or the payments filing new claims and reopening if they were moving into programs,” Barela said. “That’s really exciting.”

The state does not know exactly how many people will qualify this weekend but said about 289,000 people were contacted with information about how to sign up for the benefits. The state was delayed in revamping the benefits because it upgraded its system and needed to reprogram the benefit options.