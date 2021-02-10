Committee approves business tax deductions for PPP loans

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Legislature's Republican-controlled budget committee approved a bill Wednesday that would cut taxes by $540 million by the middle of 2023, largely by eliminating taxes on federal loans to business to help them through the pandemic.

The full Legislature could vote to pass it as soon as Tuesday. Democrats on the budget committee argued that the bill cost too much and was another hand-out to businesses that took the loans but still flourished during the pandemic.

“We're punching a big hole in the budget,” Rep. Evan Goyke said. “We can direct our relief in a more targeted, more efficient manner.”

Republicans countered that the bill brings state tax code in line with federal code.

“This isn't everyone's dream tax bill,” Rep. Mark Born, a committee co-chair, said. “This bill matches federal law. Of course it's not perfect.”

Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, would have to sign the bill for the tax cut to take effect. Asked whether Evers would veto the measure, his spokeswoman, Britt Cudaback, responded with a statement from the governor saying he would keep doing everything he can to support small businesses during the pandemic.