Congress questions Texas officials about power grid failure

An early count by state officials puts the death toll from the week at 57, but that is likely a wide undercount. Some of the largest counties, including Bexar, where San Antonio is located, and Travis, home to Austin, have not reported figures yet.

Power from natural gas, coal, nuclear, wind and solar sources all dropped during the storm. Grid officials said critical gas-fired plants shut down for lack of fuel.

In his written testimony, Magness repeated what he has already told the Texas Legislature: At its peak the storm took out nearly half the grid’s power-generating capacity, and ERCOT had no choice but to order rolling outages to prevent long-lasting damage to electric infrastructure. That kind of blackout might have taken weeks to repair, he said.

Christi Craddick of the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the state’s energy industry, defended her agency and the natural gas operators it oversees.

Craddick said gas wells shut down simply because they didn’t have power, and she called gas producers heroes who were critical in restoring power. In her written testimony, Craddick did not mention any need for protecting wells from extreme winter weather.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0