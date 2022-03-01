 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Connecticut divests pension funds from Russian-owned assets

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — More than $218 million worth of Connecticut state pension fund investments will be divested from Russian-owned assets in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, state Treasurer Shawn Wooden said Tuesday.

Wooden joins officials in many other U.S. states who are pulling state investments from Russian companies while encouraging private entities to do the same.

"Eliminating our holdings of Russian assets is not only a moral imperative but the current crisis also constitutes a substantial risk for Connecticut’s investments, our national policy and economic security,” Wooden said in a statement.

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin “needs to know that the free world stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and that Putin’s abhorrent actions will have enduring, harrowing economic consequences in the days, months, and years ahead."

Wooden oversees all state pension funds, valued at more than $47 billion. He said the state will be divesting pension fund investments it has in companies based in Russia as well in sovereign debt issued by Russia. The treasurer's office did not release a specific list of those investments.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

US drops name of Trump's 'China Initiative' after criticism

Trump reasserts GOP dominance as others focus on midterms

Street fighting begins in Kyiv; people urged to seek shelter

Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

