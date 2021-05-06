Connecticut to launch $150 million fund to help businesses

———

VACCINATIONS FOR CHILDREN

With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for youngsters ages 12 to 15 in the coming days, the state of Connecticut is ordering extra vaccine and keeping its mass vaccination centers in place, Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday.

“We’re going to certainly prioritize our mass vaccination centers, knowing that these kids often need a parent to help drive them through the mass vaccination," Lamont said. Meanwhile, mobile vans will be prioritizing young people in communities without access to automobiles.

“We’ve been knocking on doors. as you know,” Lamont said. “I think we have a good idea where a lot of these kids are and we're going to get the vaccine to them.”

As of Thursday, more than 1.4 million people in Connecticut have been fully vaccinated. Lamont said he expects 70% of adults will have had their first dose as of Friday, well ahead of President Joe Biden's goal of July 4. Connecticut continues to experience new cases, with more than 700 confirmed or probable ones since Wednesday.