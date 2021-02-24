Cooper lifts curfew, eases gathering and occupancy limits

Sen. Todd Johnson, a Union County Republican and co-sponsor of the legislation, considers Cooper's action a good step but said he would keep pressing for the higher percentage than the 30% in the governor’s new order. Existing guidance only allows 100 people to attend high school games.

Meagen O’Connell, a parent of two high school athletes at Weddington High School in Union County, started a petition drive to raise Cooper’s cap.

“All we want to do is watch our kids,” O’Connell said at a Legislative Building news conference in support of the bill. “We just want to be there for those moments that we won’t get back.”

During the news conference, Cooper reiterated his opposition to a school reopening bill as it's presently written. The proposal introduced by Republican state lawmakers and backed a handful of Democrats would give the state's 115 districts about two weeks to offer at least partial in-person instruction to all of its pupils.