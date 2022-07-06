Correction: Biden-Economy-Ohio story

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published July 5, 2022, about President Joe Biden’s visit to Ohio on Wednesday, The Associated Press erroneously reported that it would be Biden’s fourth visit to the state as president. It will be his sixth.
Aides say Donald Trump is eager to fight off growing political vulnerability created by House revelations about his effort to overturn the 2020 election. Plus, 23 Republicans who might run against him.
Stunning new revelations about former President Donald Trump's fight to overturn the 2020 election have exposed growing political vulnerabilities just as he eyes another presidential bid. A former White House aide this week described Trump as an unhinged leader with no regard for the safety of elected officials in either party as he clung to power on Jan. 6, 2021. Republican voters — and Trump’s would-be rivals in the 2024 presidential race — took notice. In Iowa several voters signaled Thursday they were open to another presidential candidate. Aides for multiple GOP presidential prospects have indicated they felt increasingly emboldened to challenge Trump in 2024 following the explosive new testimony.
The Supreme Court’s new climate change ruling is likely to hinder the Biden administration’s plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by the end of the decade and make the electric grid carbon-free by 2035. In its decision on Thursday, the court limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. The court’s 6-3 ruling declared that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming. Power plants account for roughly 30% of carbon dioxide output. The decision also could have a broader effect on other agencies’ regulatory efforts.
In a blow to the fight against climate change, the Supreme Court has limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the court said that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming. The decision, environmental advocates, dissenting liberal justices and President Joe Biden said, was a major step in the wrong direction at a time of increasing environmental damage attributable to climate change amid dire warnings about the future.
Delta Air Lines has agreed to pay $10.5 million to settle charges it falsified information about deliveries of international mail, including mail sent to U.S. soldiers overseas. The Justice Department said Thursday that Delta was under contract to the Postal Service when it falsified records about deliveries from 2010 to 2016. Federal officials say Delta falsified when and where mail arrived to avoid penalties for deliveries that were late or went to the wrong location. Other airlines have reached similar settlements, including American Airlines in 2019.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is dealing with another boozy scandal after the deputy chief whip resigned and then was suspended by the Conservative Party after a drunken incident in which he reportedly groped two men at an event. Chris Pincher's role was to maintain discipline among Tory members of Parliament. He submitted a letter of resignation to Johnson on Thursday. But he said in his letter that he would remain as a Conservative lawmaker and continue to support Johnson from the back benches of Parliament. Johnson at first resisted calls to suspend Pincher from the party before bowing to the pressure by Friday evening after a formal complaint was made to an independent investigative body.
The Supreme Court says gun cases involving restrictions in Hawaii, California, New Jersey and Maryland deserve a new look following its major decision in a gun case last week. The Supreme Court said Thursday lower courts should take another look at several cases that had been awaiting action by the high court. Those cases include ones about high-capacity magazines, an assault weapons ban and a state law that limits who can carry a gun outside the home. The justices last week struck down a New York law that required people who wanted to carry a gun in public to show “proper cause,” a specific need to carry a gun.
Fearing Russia might cut off natural gas supplies, the head of Germany’s regulatory agency for energy is calling on residents to save energy and to prepare for winter, when use increases. Federal Network Agency President Klaus Mueller urged property owners to have their gas boilers and radiators checked and adjusted to maximize their efficiency. Mueller told the Funke Mediengruppe, a German newspaper and magazine publisher. on Saturday that residents need to use the 12 weeks before cold weather sets in to get ready. He says families should start talking now about “whether every room needs to be set at its usual temperature in the winter, or whether some rooms can be a little colder.”
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed legislation that keeps the state’s burgeoning hemp industry operating lawfully. The General Assembly gave final approval Wednesday to language that would make hemp products for industrial use and others like CBD permanently exempt from the state’s list of illegal drugs. The change had to be made by the end of June, so Cooper signed the law Thursday, saying the measure would help farmer keep working "in this growing market." Hemp contains a very low amount of the chemical that gives the high to marijuana users. Marijuana remains illegal.
