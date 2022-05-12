 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Correction: Biden-Internet story

From the This morning's top headlines: Monday, May 9 series

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published May 9, 2022, about internet subsidies, The Associated Press erroneously referred to Hawaiian Telecom. The correct name is Hawaiian Telcom.

