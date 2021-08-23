Cortez Masto lauds infrastructure bill's clean energy boost

RENO, Nev. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto told a group of battery manufacturers, conservationists and developers on Monday that the infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Senate earlier this month will boost efforts to grow the renewable energy sector in Nevada and throughout the country.

Speaking at the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce, Cortez Masto said infrastructure investments, tax credits for renewable energy projects and incentives to site solar and wind projects on former mines would create jobs and protect the environment for future generations.

Questions about infrastructure investment and renewable energy projects also laid bare divisions among Democrats regarding environmental policy. Cortez Masto attempted to find middle ground as she heard from solar and wind developers frustrated by the project permitting process on federal lands and conservationists worried about the effect that projects like solar farms or lithium mines will have on the ecosystems they're built around.

“Making these investments in these critical minerals that are necessary for the technology that’s going to bring us the clean economy is important. We can actually look at mining in a responsible way — still protect the environment, still protect the outdoors — as we look at extracting these minerals. It can be done,” she said.