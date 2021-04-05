 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cortez Masto touts relief law's help for health insurance
0 comments
AP

Cortez Masto touts relief law's help for health insurance

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada is encouraging people to shop on the state's health insurance exchange to see if they can get cheaper coverage thanks to the new federal coronavirus relief law.

The Democratic senator on Monday held a news conference in Henderson to tout the benefits of the relief law signed by President Joe Biden last month.

Cortez Masto said the law increases subsidies for 60,000 Nevada residents who are already receiving them to help pay for their health insurance on the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. She said the law also makes 40,000 others eligible for subsidies and anyone receiving unemployment benefits eligible for free monthly premiums and help paying copays and deductibles.

“What this means is that if you already have a plan, there's a good chance it's cheaper. And if you found coverage to be unaffordable up to this point, you could be eligible for discounted coverage or even a plan that is free to you," she said.

Officials with Silver State Health Insurance Exchange said the new rates and assistance should begin showing up on the online system at the end of the month. The rates and assistance will be effective from May 1 through the end of the year.

There is usually a limited window at the end of the year when people can sign up for health plans, but a special enrollment period has opened from Feb. 15 through May 15 because of the pandemic.

Also Monday, Nevada began allowing anyone 16 and older to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines.

Officials in southern Nevada, where three-fourths of the state's population lives, reported they had administered more than 1 million doses as of Monday. Statewide, more than 1.3 million doses have been administered.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
National Politics

Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sharp rebuke to Trump-era policies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday formally scrapped a blueprint championed by his predecessor to limit U.S. promotion of human rights abroad to causes favored by conservatives like religious freedom and property matters while dismissing reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

+2
Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
National Politics

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

  • Updated

PHOENIX (AP) — The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.

Gaetz staying on Judiciary panel, despite investigation
National Politics

Gaetz staying on Judiciary panel, despite investigation

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, a prominent, outspoken conservative and a close ally of former President Donald Trump who has been under federal investigation for a former relationship, would lose his House seat if convicted of a felony. But there are no rules addressing lawmakers under investigation.

+2
Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir
Entertainment

Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter details his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse in a new memoir, writing that “in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News