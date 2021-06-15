County clerks: Don't hold Newsom recall before mid-September

Printers that supply the majority of the state’s counties with ballots told local officials they can’t provide materials to hold an election any earlier than Sept. 14. Because the contest hasn’t been certified, officials still don’t know how many candidates will run and how much paper they’ll need. In the 2003 governor’s recall, more than 100 people sought the office.

The clerks also noted some counties need to recruit poll workers in up to 14 different languages, with a training process than can take two to four months. That process is even harder in the summer, they said. Their letter lists a host of other potential logistical problems, including the trouble of renting vehicles to help transport ballots and set up vote centers during the summer travel season.

The recall will be California's only statewide election this year, coming about a year before Newsom's regularly scheduled 2022 reelection.

Republicans already running against him include former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner and former congressman Doug Ose.