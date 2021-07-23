Critics bid to overturn approval of Tahoe resort expansion

He said 85% of the expansion is planned on land that’s already developed.

“Most of it is a parking lot surrounded by ski runs and bare rock. That is where the development is going to occur. Not in the forest,” he told the panel.

Manley acknowledged the area is designated as a severe fire hazard area.

But “that designation in and of itself doesn’t mean an impact on evacuations has to be found significant or unavoidable,” he said.

In the other case, Sierra Watch maintains the county violated California’s Brown Act by failing to comply with the mandate that public documents be made available for public inspection.

It centers on the sudden notice that the county supervisors would vote on a proposal by the developers to pay $440,000 to the state’s attorney general for mitigation on other projects in the Tahoe area to offset the effects of increased resort traffic.

Robert Perlmutter, another lawyer for the group, said the sole action the county took was to place a copy in a closed and locked office at 5:42 p.m. the evening before the board of supervisors voted on the matter.

The memo “was not made available in any real sense,” he said.