Critics of North Dakota law: Get asbestos health screening

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Labor unions and veterans groups are urging North Dakotans who may have been exposed to asbestos to get screened before a new law takes effect that will make it more difficult to sue.

Backers of the law, which will bar people from suing over asbestos exposure unless they've already been sickened by it, say its intent is largely to guard against fraudulent claims.

Gov. Doug Burgum signed the Republican-sponsored bill into last last month after it sailed through the Legislature along mostly partly-line votes in the House and Senate. It takes effect Aug. 1.

Landis Larson, president of the North Dakota AFL-CIO, said the new law adds “arbitrary roadblocks in the way of asbestos disease victims.” His organization and veterans groups are hoping to get as many people screened as possible “so they will be grandfathered under the old law. It will be almost impossible to get any kind of relief after this new law comes in.”

Asbestos is a building material linked with deadly mesothelioma cancer and other health problems. It has been the subject of lawsuits that have led to billions of dollars in damages being paid to victims from trust funds established by the makers of products that contain asbestos, such as roofing material, insulation, tiling and brake linings.