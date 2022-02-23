 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Critics say mild UK sanctions on Russia don't match promises

  • 0

LONDON (AP) — Britain promised to hit Russia with “powerful” sanctions over its military confrontation with Ukraine. But the slim sheaf of measures announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson has disappointed allies and critics alike.

The U.K. has slapped asset freezes and travel bans on three wealthy Russians and sanctioned five Russian banks in response to President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognize two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine and to authorize sending in what he called “peacekeeping” troops.

Johnson says there will be more to come if there is a “full-scale” Russian invasion. But many say the current measures are too little, and further sanctions will come too late.

“If not now, then when?” opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer asked the prime minister on Wednesday.

Conservative lawmaker Iain Duncan Smith, a former party leader, said that “if we are going to hit them with sanctions, we need to hit them hard and hit them now.”

People are also reading…

The U.K. says it's coordinating its sanctions with the European Union and the United States, but both of those have gone further than Johnson's government.

The 27-nation EU has sanctioned the 351 Russian legislators who voted in favor of recognizing the separatist regions in Ukraine, as well as 27 other Russian officials and institutions from the defense and banking world.

Johnson’s spokesman said Britain was “finalizing the evidence” to sanction the 351 Russian lawmakers in the near future.

U.S. President Joe Biden imposed sanctions on members of Putin’s inner circle and their families, sanctioned Russian banks and said the U.S. would effectively “cut off Russia’s government from Western finance.”

U.K.-based financier and anti-corruption campaigner Bill Browder said that of all the international sanctions announced so far, only the American ones would have “stung Putin.”

“To put the Russian central bank, the Russian Ministry of Finance and the Russian Sovereign Wealth Fund on the sanctions list, and to put three oligarchs whose fathers are government officials on the sanctions list is good,” he said. “Thank God for the U.S, because nobody else is doing anything of any value.

“Putin is banking on the fact that we won’t be able to agree with each other, we’re not going to be bold, we’re all going to do the same things we’ve done in previous times,” Browder added.

In another blow to Putin, Germany on Tuesday halted certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.

The British government has been one of the loudest in calling for Europe to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas, which accounts for only a tiny fraction of the U.K. supply. It hasn't been so quick to wean Britain off Russian money which has flowed into Britain for years, soaking up properties, businesses and sports teams.

In a 2020 report, Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee said that since the 1990s Britain has “welcomed Russian money, and few questions — if any — were asked about the provenance of this considerable wealth.”

“There are a lot of Russians with very close links to Putin who are well integrated into the U.K. business and social scene, and accepted because of their wealth,” the report said.

Transparency campaigners say the governing Conservatives have received 2 million pounds ($2.7 million) in donations from people linked to Russia since Johnson became prime minister in 2019. The party says all its donors are registered U.K. electors, as the law demands.

The U.K. has recently given itself legal tools to root out the dirty money that has led to London being dubbed a “laundromat” for ill-gotten gains. But experts say it has scarcely used them. Further powers are planned in an Economic Crime Bill, but that won't come before autumn at the earliest.

Thomas Mayne, a visiting fellow at the international affairs think-tank Chatham House, said Britain’s anti-corruption powers meant that “anybody involved in bribery, misappropriation of assets or human rights abuses can be sanctioned.”

“But I think to have a genuine effect, we really need to see dozens and dozens of names, and not just three,” he said.

Johnson promised Wednesday that “there is more to come,” saying the next wave of sanctions would stop “all Russian banks, all oligarchs, all Russian individuals raising money on London markets.”

“That will hit Putin where it hurts,” he said. ___

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A week of legal setbacks for Trump in Washington, New York

A week of legal setbacks for Trump in Washington, New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump faced one legal setback after another this week as a judge ruled he must sit for a deposition in New York to answer questions about his business practices, his accounting firm declared his financial statements unreliable, another judge rejected his efforts to dismiss conspiracy lawsuits and the National Archives confirmed that he took classified information to Florida as he left White House.

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

MUNICH (AP) — Acknowledging “the real possibility of war,” Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weekend of outreach to European allies with a push to bolster the West’s resolve in confronting Moscow with crippling sanctions as increasingly dire signs suggest Russia's Vladimir Putin plans to order an invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has been quietly laying the groundwork to release prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay detention center and at least move closer to being able to shut it down. A review board that includes military and intelligence officials has now determined more than half of the 39 men held indefinitely without charge at the U.S. base in Cuba can now be safely released to their homelands or sent to another country. Decisions about several of these prisoners, including some denied under previous reviews, have come in recent weeks as the administration faced criticism from human rights groups for not doing more to close Guantanamo, releasing only a single prisoner over the past year.

US defense chief: Russia 'uncoiling and poised to strike'

US defense chief: Russia 'uncoiling and poised to strike'

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin assured the three Baltic nations Saturday that they would not be on their own if faced with security threats from Russia, but he stopped short of promising a permanent deployment of American troops in the former Soviet republics.

EXPLAINER: How fake electors tried to throw result to Trump

EXPLAINER: How fake electors tried to throw result to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — State attorneys general and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are digging deeper into the role that fake slates of electors played in Donald Trump's desperate effort to cling to power after his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

US says Russia closer to invading Ukraine, agrees to meeting

US says Russia closer to invading Ukraine, agrees to meeting

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia on Sunday rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops back from Ukraine's northern border, a move that U.S. leaders said put Russia another step closer to what they said was the planned invasion of Ukraine. Residents of Ukraine's capital filled a gold-domed cathedral to pray for peace.

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive solar eruption could have been disastrous for Earth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News