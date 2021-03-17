Critics say rail facility bailout would help Hoeven's bank

Bismarck GOP Rep. Rick Becker, among the most conservative members of the Legislature, has been outspoken in his desire for lawmakers to kill the deal, which he called “corporate welfare and cronyism.”

Hoeven declined an interview with the AP and instead sent a statement that said the issue “is up to the Legislature to determine.”

Shane Goettle, a lobbyist hired by the local economic development group, said the operation likely can’t continue without the state’s help.

An effort to establish an intermodal facility in North Dakota has been ongoing for at least two decades but has never fully materialized. Intermodal service involves standardized containers that can be carried on trains, trucks and ships to international markets, allowing products to be moved between different types of transportation without being repacked.

In 2006, Minot got $1.5 million from the federal government for an intermodal project that also includes an agricultural park. The money was intended to help with land acquisition, street construction, water and sewer services and other improvements.