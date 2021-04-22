Crow Tribe to approve cannabis ordinance in Montana

The state approved the recreational use of marijuana in 2020, and lawmakers have since tried to determine what the legal growing and selling of cannabis will look like by 2022. White Clay, who took office a month later, said the Crow Tribe is generally accepting of the legalization of marijuana.

“We’ve had medical marijuana for quite some time, and the Crow Tribe is not isolated … The reservation itself is more accepting (of it), and we’re just moving with the times,” he said, noting that marijuana will be sold on surrounding non-tribal land regardless of what the tribe decides.

Plans for the tribe to launch its own dispensaries are in beginning stages, and the ordinance could change, White Clay said.

Thor Hoyte, legal counsel for the Crow Tribe, said both White Clay and other tribal leaders have been in conversation with the state to avoid any confusion regarding marijuana’s legal status. He said the tribe will run parallel to the state, despite having sovereignty and not needing state permission.

