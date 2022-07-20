 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Cyprus president: Turkish Cypriot proposals aim at partition

  • Updated
  • 0

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Proposals put forward by the leader of Cyprus’ breakaway Turkish Cypriots are a new, “unacceptable” bid for the ethnically divided island's permanent partition, the nation’s Greek Cypriot president said Wednesday.

President Nicos Anastasiades said in a statement that he considered the ideas to be “another attempt to entrench the unacceptable narrative for a settlement based on two independent states.”

Among Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar's five proposals for a peace accord and the future of Cyprus is a plan for the joint exploration of potential offshore natural gas deposits.

Anastasiades said he would be willing to discuss any proposal as long as it doesn’t deviate from the agreed-upon, United Nations-endorsed framework of reunifying Cyprus as a federation composed of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot zones.

People are also reading…

Cyprus was split along ethnic lines when Turkey invaded 48 years ago Wednesday, following a coup by supporters of union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence in the island’s northern third, where it maintains more than 35,000 troops.

Anastasiades’ rejection of the proposals on the anniversary of the island’s 1974 division was the clearest indication yet of how far apart the two sides remain on finding any common ground to renew the U.N.-facilitated talks.

Turkish Cypriots claim the majority of Greek Cypriots don’t want to equally share power under a federal arrangement and are demanding - with Turkey's full backing - that any peace deal is preceded by their recognition as a separate state.

Greek Cypriots reject any deal that would formally partition the island, as well as Turkey’s demands for a permanent troop presence and military intervention rights. They also dismiss a Turkish Cypriot demand for veto powers in all federal-level decisions.

Tatar's proposal on gas exploration calls for the creation of a “cooperation mechanism” that would involve companies with which the internationally recognized Cyprus government has signed deals to drill for hydrocarbons off the island’s southern coastline.

The Cypriot government strongly opposes involving energy companies in any negotiations with Turkish Cypriots for fear doing so would diminish its authority and lend credence to a Turkish Cypriot push for the north's recognition as a separate sovereign entity.

ExxonMobil, Qatar Petroleum, Chevron and a consortium composed of Italian energy company Eni and France’s Total have obtained licenses to drill in nine of 13 offshore areas, or blocks, within the island’s economic zone, much of which is claimed by Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots as their own.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said at during an invasion commemoration in northern Cyprus on Wednesday that Turkey's newest drill ship would start drilling in the Mediterranean next month.

Turkey has in the past dispatched warship-escorted drill and survey ships inside the economic zones of Cyprus and Greece, ratcheting up tensions with its NATO ally.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Black San Francisco leader blasts 'homeless situation'

Black San Francisco leader blasts 'homeless situation'

A prominent Black community leader says a nonprofit director in San Francisco's Fillmore district was brutally beaten by two allegedly homeless men. Police say they arrived at the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center around 11 a.m. Friday to find one of two suspects and the victim. Rev. Amos Brown says James Spingola was beaten with a wooden plank after asking two men to move away from the center's front doorstep. Brown says the Black neighborhood is under siege by homeless people engaging in crime and drugs. He wants more action by city leaders to protect the neighborhood and help homeless people.

Parroting Trump, GOP primary losers cast doubt on elections

Parroting Trump, GOP primary losers cast doubt on elections

Republican primaries this year have revealed a new political strategy for numerous candidates. They're running on a platform that denies President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020. And as some of those same candidates lose their own primaries, they’re insisting without evidence that their races were rigged, too. The primary losers have a role model in Trump himself. After he lost the Iowa caucuses in 2016, Trump baselessly claimed fraud and demanded an investigation. When he was elected president later that year, he claimed that fraud was the reason Democrat Hillary Clinton won more votes than he did. Trump set up a commission to try to prove that. That commission was disbanded when it failed to produce any evidence.

Plan dropped to nominate anti-abortion lawyer for judgeship

Plan dropped to nominate anti-abortion lawyer for judgeship

The White House has dropped plans to nominate an anti-abortion lawyer backed by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell for a federal judgeship in Kentucky. The decision to back off the nomination of Chad Meredith comes amid an apparent split between McConnell and Republican Sen. Rand Paul, his fellow Kentuckian, over the selection. The White House pointed to resistance from Paul in abandoning the nomination. A Paul spokeswoman did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Friday evening. Meredith is a well-known conservative in Kentucky. He defended the state’s anti-abortion laws in court.

Jury selection for ex-Trump adviser Bannon heads for 2nd day

Jury selection for ex-Trump adviser Bannon heads for 2nd day

After a day-long court session, final jury selection will stretch into a second day in the contempt-of-Congress trial of Steve Bannon. The longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump faces criminal charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection. By the end of Monday's opening day, 22 prospective jurors had been identified. The trial will resume Tuesday morning as lawyers for Bannon and the government whittle the list down to 12 jurors and two alternates. Much of Monday's questioning of potential jurors by Bannon's lawyer centered on how much of the wide coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings they've watched and whether they have opinions about the committee and its work.

House passes same-sex marriage bill in retort to high court

House passes same-sex marriage bill in retort to high court

The House has overwhelmingly approved a bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. Tuesday's vote stands as a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court, whose conservative majority in overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access signaled that other rights may be in jeopardy. While the Respect for Marriage Act easily passed the House, it is likely to stall in the Senate, where most Republicans could stop it with a filibuster. But it's part of a political strategy setting up an election-year roll call that forced all lawmakers to go on the record with their views. Dozens of Republicans joined Democrats in Tuesday's House passage.

Greitens fans shrug off scandals threatening GOP Senate seat

Greitens fans shrug off scandals threatening GOP Senate seat

Eric Greitens resigned as Missouri governor in 2018 amid criminal charges and legislative investigations. He's been accused by his ex-wife of abuse and bullying and he recently ran a widely condemned campaign ad suggesting he was hunting members of his own party with a gun. Despite all that, Greitens remains a leading contender for election to the U.S. Senate this year. If anything, the criticism has made him more popular among many of his followers. But there's a new candidate in the race who's banking on the belief that Republicans want an alternative. John Wood, a former U.S. attorney and most recently a top investigator for the Jan. 6 committee in the U.S. House, is running as an independent.

Trump-backed Cox wins Md. governor primary over Hogan's pick

Trump-backed Cox wins Md. governor primary over Hogan's pick

A far-right Maryland legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for governor. Dan Cox defeated a moderate rival backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the November general election. A bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, Wes Moore, had an early lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week. Despite being a win for Trump, Cox’s victory over former Hogan Cabinet member Kelly Schulz could be a blow to Republican chances to hold on to the seat in November.

GOP establishment steps up push to block Trump ally in Ariz.

GOP establishment steps up push to block Trump ally in Ariz.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has already helped block one of former President Donald Trump’s allies from winning the Republican nomination for governor in a crucial battleground state. Now Ducey is part of a burgeoning effort among establishment Republicans to lift up little-known housing developer Karrin Taylor Robson against former television news anchor Kari Lake. What once looked like an insurmountable lead for Trump-backed Lake could end in a more competitive finish on Aug. 2. On Monday, former Vice President Mike Pence endorsed Robson, underscoring the divide between the GOP establishment and Trump. Both Pence and Trump will campaign in the state on Friday for their candidates.

Paul blames 'secret deal' for sinking judicial nomination

Paul blames 'secret deal' for sinking judicial nomination

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is accusing Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of cutting a “secret deal” with the White House that fell apart. Paul is blaming  a lack of communication by his fellow Kentuckian for the failure of a federal judicial nomination. It further exposes tensions between the state's two Republican senators. Paul commented Monday on the sinking of the nomination last week of anti-abortion lawyer Chad Meredith for a federal judgeship in Kentucky. The White House abruptly abandoned the nomination on Friday, pointing to resistance from Paul. McConnell told The New York Times that Paul's position was “utterly pointless.”

Manchin cites inflation concerns, roiling budget talks anew

Manchin cites inflation concerns, roiling budget talks anew

Sen. Joe Manchin is roiling budget talks with Democratic leaders anew. The West Virginia Democrat says the latest inflation surge makes him more cautious about agreeing to federal spending increases that could drive consumers’ costs even higher. In December, Manchin single-handedly killed Democrats’ roughly $2 trillion, 10-year social and environment bill before Christmas. In recent months, he's been bargaining with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer over a new economic package that would be around half that size and focus on health, energy and taxes. But Manchin says grim new inflation figures mean the compromise he’s trying to reach with Schumer must be reviewed.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Keeping fitness fun: New AARP FitLot opens in La Crosse's Trane park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News