DC Police victim of massive data leak by ransomware gang

“This is going to send a shock through the law enforcement community throughout the country,” said Ted Williams, a former officer at the department who is now an attorney. He’s representing a retired officer whose background file was included in an earlier leak.

Williams said said having background checks and disciplinary files made public makes it difficult for officers to do their jobs.

“The more the crooks know about a law enforcement officer the more the crooks try to use that for their advantage,” he said.

The Babuk group indicated this week that it wanted $4 million not to release the files, but was only offered $100,000.

The department has not said whether it made the offer. Any negotiations would reflect the complexity of the ransomware problem, with police finding themselves forced to consider making payments to criminal gangs. The FBI, which is assisting in this case, discourages ransomware payments.

The group revealed the attack last month, threatening then to leak the identities of confidential informants. The data release revealed Thursday is massive and it was not immediately clear if it included informants' names.

