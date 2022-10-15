 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Death toll rises to 41 in Turkey coal mine explosion

  • Updated
  • 0

AMASRA, Turkey (AP) — Funerals for miners killed in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey began Saturday as officials raised the death toll to at least 41 people.

Desperate relatives had waited all night in the cold outside the state-owned Turkish Hard Coal Enterprise's (TTK) mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin, hoping for news. There were 110 miners working several hundred meters below ground at the time of the explosion on Friday evening.

Their wait turned to devastation by Saturday noon. Women cried at the funeral of miner Selcuk Ayvaz, whose coffin was wrapped in the red and white Turkish flag. Another miner, 28-year-old Aziz Kose, held his newborn baby just days ago. They mostly came from working-class families and went underground to the coal mines to make a living.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived at the scene and said the body of one missing miner had finally been reached, confirming 41 were dead. Erdogan was flanked by officials, miners and rescuers, as he vowed to bring an end to mining disasters, while saying he believes in “fate.”

People are also reading…

“We don’t want to see deficiencies or unnecessary risks,” Erdogan said, and added that an investigation would reveal if anyone is responsible for the blast. He then joined funeral prayers for Rahman Ozcelik, 22, at a village where Turkish media said three other miners were also being mourned.

Eleven were injured and hospitalized, with five in serious condition, while 58 others managed to get out of the mine on their own or were rescued unharmed.

Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said rescue efforts were complete. Earlier, he had said that a fire was burning in an area where more than a dozen miners had been trapped.

Preliminary assessments indicated that the explosion was likely caused by firedamp, which is a reference to flammable gases found in coal mines, Donmez said overnight. Three prosecutors were investigating the blast.

A miner who works the day shift said he saw the news and hurried to the site to help with the rescue.

“We saw a frightful scene, it cannot be described, it's very sad,” said Celal Kara, 40. “They're all my friends ... they all had dreams," Kara, who has been a miner for 14 years, told The Associated Press after exiting the mine, his face covered in soot.

Ambulances were on standby at the site. Rescue teams were dispatched to the area, including from neighboring provinces, Turkey’s disaster management agency, AFAD, said. Dark smoke rose from the entrance of the mine, which is surrounded by forests.

A mining technician from TTK told broadcaster NTV that his team of rescue and occupational safety personnel arrived at the site Friday night. Ismail Cetin said they went down into the mine and walked about 2½ kilometers (1½ miles) with their kit and stretchers. They recovered nine bodies, whom he called “mine martyrs.”

Countries across the world offered their condolences to Turkey. Greece’s prime minister offered rescue assistance even though relations between the two neighbors have recently been particularly tense.

Separately, Turkish police said in a statement that legal action would be taken against 12 people who allegedly shared provocative content about the mine explosion to incite hate on social media.

Turkey’s worst mine disaster was in 2014, when 301 miners died after a fire erupted inside a coal mine in the town of Soma, in the west of the country. Five months later, 18 miners were killed in central Karaman province after a flood in a coal mine.

The head of DISK, a left-wing trade union, said in a statement they were “sad and angry” because deaths were preventable and the union’s safety suggestions were overlooked. Even though more inspections were mandated after the Soma tragedy, DISK's leader Arzu Cerkezoglu claimed some precautions were ignored for profitability, calling Friday's explosion a “massacre.”

Zeynep Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel

Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel

President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.

4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia

4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia

The separatist leaders of four Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine say they are planning to hold referendums this week for the territories to become part of Russia as Moscow loses ground in the war it launched. The votes will be held in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. The announcement of the balloting starting Friday came after a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that they were needed. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also said that folding Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine into Russia itself would make their redrawn frontiers “irreversible” and enable Moscow to use “any means” to defend them.

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets. The scene offered more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations Tuesday after “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia. Meanwhile, the U.S. announced it would provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more of the advanced rocket systems credited with helping Ukraine's military momentum.

Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride

Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride

Russian President Vladimir Putin is moving to tighten security along a key bridge to Crimea after an explosion caused part of the bridge to collapse. The Kerch bridge is an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. The 12-mile-long bridge is also a symbol of Russia's claim to control the territory, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the blast early Saturday. Russian authorities say it was caused by a truck bomb, which set some train tanker cars on fire. Train and automobile traffic on the bridge were suspended temporarily. Automobile service was restored later in the day on just part of the bridge.

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously Thursday to compel the former president to appear. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel's vice-chair, says, “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player ... the man who set this all in motion." Earlier in Thursday’s hearing, the last before next month’s congressional elections, the panel presented vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help. And it outlined Trump's multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Leak detected in pipeline that brings Russian oil to Germany

Leak detected in pipeline that brings Russian oil to Germany

A Polish oil pipeline operator says a leak has been detected in a pipeline in Poland which is the main route through which Russian crude reaches Germany. The operator said Wednesday that it detected a leak in the Druzhba pipeline that originates in Russia on Tuesday evening 70 kilometers (45 miles) from the central Polish city of Plock. It said the cause of the leak wasn't known. The incident follows leaks late last month in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines running along the Baltic seabed. A Polish government security official, Stanislaw Zaryn, says the leak could be the result of an accident, but that officials are still investigating and looking at all possible explanations.

Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search

Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search

The Biden administration is urging the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department says in a 32-page filing Tuesday that Trump’s claim has no merit, noting the case involves “extraordinarily sensitive government records.”

AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle corruption probe

AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle corruption probe

Federal prosecutors say AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay a $23 million fine to resolve a probe into its alleged illegal efforts to influence former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.  Federal prosecutors in Chicago also say Madigan has been indicted in the case. In a news release on Friday they say that the company admits that it arranged to make payments to an associate of Madigan, who was one of the state’s most powerful political figures at the time, in exchange for Madigan’s help in pushing through legislation the company was seeking. In exchange for agreeing to pay the fine, prosecutors suspended their criminal case against the company and will drop the charges in two years if the company abides by certain conditions.

High court weighs California law on pigs, pork prices

High court weighs California law on pigs, pork prices

The Supreme Court is weighing a California animal cruelty law that pork producers say could upend their industry and raise the cost of pork products nationwide. But on Tuesday the justices seemed to have bigger concerns beyond bacon. The issue with California’s law requiring more space for breeding pigs, pork producers say, is that it will force the $26-billion-a-year industry to change its practices even though pork is produced almost entirely outside California. During more than two hours of arguments, both conservative and liberal justices asked about the fate of other state laws with impacts beyond their borders.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuelan migrants turned back to Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News