Democrats hope for House budget votes as soon as Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic leaders were hoping for House votes as soon as Tuesday on the two pillars of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, two Democrats said Saturday, as the party mounted its latest push to maneuver the long-delayed legislation through Congress.

Top Democrats would like a final House-Senate compromise on Biden's now $1.75 trillion, 10-year social and environment plan to be written by Sunday, the Democrats said. Talks among White House, House and Senate officials were being held over the weekend, said the Democrats, who described the plans on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the record.

An accord could clear the way for House passage of that bill and a separate $1 trillion measure funding roadway, rail and other infrastructure projects, the Democrats said.

It remained unclear whether the ambitious timetable could be met. To clear the Senate, any agreement would need the backing of centrist Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who have forced Biden to retreat from his earlier plan for a $3.5 trillion social and environment bill and to remove some initiatives from the measure.

The Senate approved the infrastructure measure in August on a bipartisan vote. House progressives have sidetracked that bill in an effort to pressure moderates to back the larger social and environment bill.

