Democrats move to reinstate methane rules loosened by Trump

Doniger called the Trump administration’s rollback “a free pass for America’s oil and gas companies to keep leaking,'' adding, “If you are looking for fast relief from the worst effects of global warming, then methane control is high on your list.''

Repealing the Trump rule not only is beneficial in itself, Doniger said, but it also will send a strong signal that “America is back on course” in the fight against climate change, "and this Congress wants to get action done on climate.''

Heinrich agreed, adding that the U.S. needs to “build credibility on the world stage” on climate change following “four years of inaction and hostility to climate policy” under Trump.

“It's a great opportunity to build momentum” as Congress considers Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan later this year, Heinrich said. The plan targets nearly $1 trillion in spending on climate and clean energy, including 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles, a significant expansion of solar and wind power, and development of technology to capture and store carbon pollution from coal-fired power plants.

Heinrich noted that congressional approval of the methane rule also would help Biden at the global meeting on climate change, scheduled for November in Glasgow, Scotland. The votes would tell other countries that, “we're not just rejoining (the Paris climate accord) but we will lead the world on climate,'' he said.

