Democrats try delicate tax maneuvers for $3.5 trillion bill

The Democratic proposals would invest $150 billion in grants to encourage power companies to provide “clean electricity” from renewable sources such as wind and solar. Electricity suppliers would receive grants based on how much clean electricity they provide, as part of Biden’s plan to stop climate-damaging fossil fuel emissions from U.S. power plants by 2035.

All GOP lawmakers are expected to vote against the overall legislation. But Republicans are largely sidelined as Democrats rely on a budget process that will allow them to approve the proposals on their own — if they can muster their slight majority in Congress.

Democrats have no votes to spare to enact Biden’s agenda, with their slim hold on the House and with the Senate split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, if there is no Republican support.

But one Democratic senator vital to the bill’s fate, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, says the cost will need to be slashed to $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion to win his support. Manchin also has said he will not support a number of clean energy and climate provisions pushed by Democrats.

A day earlier, Biden appeared to respond to concerns about the plan’s size, saying the cost “may be” as much as $3.5 trillion and would be spread out over 10 years as the economy grew.