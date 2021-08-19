Deposition raises questions in Pittsburgh police shooting

“Officer Macioce’s story that this all started from a look and that he was ambushed has never added up and it is shocking that the leadership of the Pittsburgh Police Bureau and the County (District Attorney) would conduct such a shoddy and misleading investigation just so they could justify the actions of a police officer who clearly should not be wearing the uniform,” said attorney Glenn A. Ellis, a partner at Freiwald Law, P.C. who represents Daniels' family.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 11, 2018, Macioce and Kisow said they saw the 39-year-old Daniels leaving a 24-hour convenience store. Macioce said he believed Daniels dipped his body in a suspicious way to possibly get a better look at the officers who were on foot about 150 feet away. Macioce instructed Kisow to draw his gun and the two moved quickly down the alley.

Police said Daniels fired at the officers as he came to the alley entrance, and Macioce returned fire. Police said Daniels ran, and began talking to a woman nearby to try to blend in. When Macioce saw Daniels, he believed it to be the same person who had fired at them, and he ordered Daniels to get on the ground.