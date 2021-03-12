Despite hacks, US not seeking widened domestic surveillance

That hack detected in December compromised at least nine federal agencies, and exposed “significant gaps in modernization and in technology of cybersecurity across the federal government,” the official said. Dozens of private-sector companies were also hit, the telecommunications and software sector most heavily.

The U.S. is also addressing a separate, far more widespread and indiscriminate hack that cyber sleuths blame on China and which became a global crisis last week.

It has exposed tens of thousands of servers running Microsoft’s Exchange email program to intrusion. Though Microsoft has patched the vulnerability, affected server owners had only a “short window” to get vulnerable servers fixed, the official said. Criminal and state-backed hackers seeking to exploit the underlying flaw are apt to cause more havoc, the administration says.

The official said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident, and private-sector cybersecurity sleuths were brought in to confer with White House officials on a response.