 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Despite Youngkin's request, college board picks new leader

  • 0

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new, permanent leader for Virginia’s 23 community colleges has been named, after new Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked that the hiring process be restarted and an interim head be appointed.

The State Board for Community Colleges on Thursday picked Russell Kavalhuna, president of Henry Ford College in Michigan, as the system’s next chancellor. He’ll succeed the retiring Glenn Dubois.

His appointment came after Youngkin criticized the appointment process as lacking transparency and failing to address the system’s needs, in particular workforce development. But the board said no wait was needed because Youngkin’s concerns had been addressed, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Youngkin initially wrote a letter earlier this month to board Chair Nathaniel Bishop, saying the board had failed to collaborate with the administration.

People are also reading…

Youngkin and Bishop conferred twice, but the governor requested more involvement. He still felt excluded from the decision-making process, he wrote in a second letter obtained by the newspaper.

“Our exclusion from your search process for the next chancellor was disappointing, and I strongly recommend that the selection committee appoint an interim chancellor and restart the process,” Youngkin wrote on Wednesday.

The board spent at least three hours in closed session Thursday before picking Kavalhuna, who was also a former federal prosecutor and commercial airline captain.

The governor believes the system hasn’t done enough to support workforce development to address the number of unfilled jobs in the state and to grow enrollment, according to Macaulay Porter, a Youngkin spokesperson.

“While there are outstanding individual schools, Virginia needs an entire system that supports all Virginians in the pursuit of gaining skills, furthering their academic goals and equipping them with the tools they need to succeed in an ever-competitive world,” Porter said.

In a letter to Youngkin on Thursday, the board said it had contacted the education and commerce secretaries soon after their appointments, and the selection committee added Jason El Koubi, interim president of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

The transparency, administration input and business involvement that Youngkin sought was accomplished, the board said, so “therefore, there is no need to delay nor repeat the process.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Richmond Times-Dispatch.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anti-war protests across Europe, small rallies in Russia

Anti-war protests across Europe, small rallies in Russia

BERLIN (AP) — Tens of thousands of people rallied Sunday in cities across Europe to protest against Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, with small vigils taking place in Russia as well despite a crackdown by authorities against such demonstrations.

Gov. Whitmer vetoes Republicans' $2.5B tax cut legislation

Gov. Whitmer vetoes Republicans' $2.5B tax cut legislation

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday vetoed Republicans' proposal to permanently cut the state income tax, make more seniors eligible for deductions and restore a child tax credit, saying it would reduce funding for basic government services.

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face, President Joe Biden's national security adviser warned a top Chinese official on Monday about China's support for Russia in the Ukrainian invasion, even as the Kremlin denied reports it had requested Chinese military equipment to use in the war.

US view of Putin: Angry, frustrated, likely to escalate war

US view of Putin: Angry, frustrated, likely to escalate war

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than two weeks into a war he expected to dominate in two days, Vladimir Putin is projecting anger, frustration at his military’s failures and a willingness to cause even more violence and destruction in Ukraine, in the assessment of U.S. intelligence officials.

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face by video, President Joe Biden laid out to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday the stiff consequences the Chinese would face from the U.S. if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy center stage: Facing Congress, pleading for help

Zelenskyy center stage: Facing Congress, pleading for help

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, the actor-turned-wartime leader's latest video stop as he employs the West's great legislative bodies as a global stage to orchestrate support against Russia’s crushing invasion.

Official: Drone that crashed in Croatia carried a bomb

Official: Drone that crashed in Croatia carried a bomb

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A military drone that apparently flew all the way from the Ukrainian war zone over three European NATO-member states before crashing in an urban zone of the Croatian capital was armed with an explosive device, Croatia’s defense minister said Sunday.

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top security officials announced a 10-point plan Tuesday to combat far-right extremism in the country that includes disarming about 1,500 suspected extremists and tightening background checks for those wanting to acquire guns.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tesla's autopilot under scrutiny again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News