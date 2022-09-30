 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Digital minister aims to wrest Japan out of analog doldrums

  • Updated
  • 0
Japan Digital Minister

FILE - Japan's Digital Agency Minister Taro Kono is seen on Sept. 20, 2021. The Digital Agency was set up in Japan 2021 to nurture competitiveness in digital technology.

 Philip Fong - pool, POOL AFP

TOKYO (AP) — The politician tapped to help Japan keep pace with the digital age has his work cut out for him.

After all, the nation known for Nintendo games, Lexus sportscars and other gadgetry galore also loves the fax machine and the traditional “hanko” seals that work as analog signatures.

But Digital Minister Taro Kono has a reputation for no-nonsense action and for defying vested interests in high places.

“I have no intention of playing coordinator,” he told reporters in a small briefing that was, aptly, conducted online Friday.

“If people don’t listen, I am going to beat them up,” he added with a laugh.

Japan ranked 28th among 64 nations in digital competitiveness in 2021, little changed from five years before, according to a study by IMD, a Swiss-based independent academic organization, which looked at how well equipped nations are to encourage technological development and to leverage them for the future. The U.S. was No. 1, China No. 15.

People are also reading…

Kono, a former foreign minister and defense minister, has flaunted his digital savvy for years.

Kono’s Japanese Twitter account, which has drawn 2.5 million followers, features everything from a bowling video to policy commentary. Fluent in English, having attended Georgetown University, he also has an English Twitter account with 70,000 followers.

In a YouTube video last month, he urged people to get a My Number Card, a digital identity card for Japanese citizens and residents that they can use for online government applications and link to a driver’s license, library card or online banking.

But Kono knows it will take more than social media stardom to wrest Japan out of its analog doldrums. He noted the endeavor doesn’t have to be complicated; people will naturally choose what’s convenient.

“Even a child knows that a seal doesn’t really work as personal identification,” he said, while adding that he loves Japanese seals as craftwork.

“There is a mindset that it’s someone else’s problem,” he said of society’s complacency.

During the coronavirus pandemic, when remote working became widespread around the world, Japanese realized how far behind they had fallen, Kono said.

The Digital Agency was set up in Japan last year to nurture competitiveness in digital technology.

Some skepticism remains. Critics say the idea of “a digital transformation” is already outdated and only Japan is still talking so much about it.

In 2018, the minister in charge of cybersecurity, Yoshitaka Sakurada, became a target of ridicule when he didn’t know what a USB port was.

Yet technology experts have pinned great hopes for what Kono might achieve. Kono has always stood apart among ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers. His father was a prominent lawmaker known as a maverick. His grandfather was also a legendary politician.

And rock the boat is what Kono needs to do.

His agency has shown by example by becoming more open and diverse, adding people from the private sector and other walks of life who may have ideas on the change Japan so critically needs.

What will be his benchmark measure for success? “When there are smiles everywhere,” Kono said.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia

4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia

The separatist leaders of four Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine say they are planning to hold referendums this week for the territories to become part of Russia as Moscow loses ground in the war it launched. The votes will be held in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. The announcement of the balloting starting Friday came after a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that they were needed. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also said that folding Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine into Russia itself would make their redrawn frontiers “irreversible” and enable Moscow to use “any means” to defend them.

Blasts precede Baltic pipeline leaks, sabotage seen likely

Blasts precede Baltic pipeline leaks, sabotage seen likely

Denmark believes “deliberate actions” caused big leaks in two natural gas pipelines that run under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, and seismologists said powerful explosions preceded the leaks. European leaders and experts pointed to possible sabotage amid the energy standoff with Russia provoked by the war in Ukraine. Although filled with gas, neither pipeline is currently supplying it to Europe. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Tuesday that “it is the authorities’ clear assessment that these are deliberate actions -– not accidents." The incident overshadowed the inauguration of a long-awaited pipeline that will bring Norwegian gas to Poland to bolster the continent’s energy independence from Moscow.

QAnon follower who chased officer convicted in Jan. 6 trial

QAnon follower who chased officer convicted in Jan. 6 trial

An Iowa man has been convicted of charges that he led a crowd of rioters in chasing a U.S. Capitol police officer up a staircase and accosting other officers guarding the Senate. That was one of the most harrowing scenes of the mob’s attack that day. A federal jury deliberated for roughly four hours before convicting Douglas Jensen of felony charges that he obstructed Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021, and that he assaulted or interfered with police officers during the siege. Jensen was convicted on all counts, including a charge that he engaged in disorderly conduct inside the Capitol while carrying a folding knife in his pocket.

How a party of neo-fascist roots won big in Italy

How a party of neo-fascist roots won big in Italy

The Brothers of Italy party has won the most votes in Italy’s national election. The party has its roots in the post-World War II neo-fascist Italian Social Movement. Giorgia Meloni has taken Brothers of Italy from a fringe far-right group to Italy’s biggest party. Meloni is poised to lead Italy’s first far-right-led government since World War II and become its first female premier.

Russia gives citizenship to ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden

Russia gives citizenship to ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden

Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden, a former contractor with the U.S. National Security Agency. He has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the U.S. after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs. He was granted permanent residency in 2020. Snowden has said he made the disclosures because he believed the U.S. intelligence community had gone too far and wrongly infringed on civil liberties. Snowden, 39, is considered by supporters to be a whistleblower who wanted to protect American civil liberties,  He currently faces charges of unauthorized disclosure of U.S. national security and intelligence information that could result in decades in prison.

Manchin ends pipeline push, easing path for spending bill

Manchin ends pipeline push, easing path for spending bill

Sen. Joe Manchin has abandoned his push to speed up the permitting process for energy projects. His decision eases the Senate’s path toward passing a stopgap spending bill that would keep the federal government running when the fiscal year ends at midnight Friday and provide more aid to Ukraine.  A procedural vote advancing the effort cleared easily, 72-23, after Democrats announced that Manchin’s proposal would be stripped from the final legislation. While lawmakers are waiting once again until the final moments of the fiscal year to keep the government running, they are confident they will do so.

Meta disables Russian propaganda network targeting Europe

Meta disables Russian propaganda network targeting Europe

Facebook says it has identified and stopped a sprawling network of fake accounts that spread Russian propaganda about the invasion of Ukraine throughout Western Europe. Facebook parent company Meta says the network created more than 60 websites that mimicked legitimate news organizations but parroted Russian talking points about Ukraine. More than 1,600 fake Facebook accounts were used to spread the propaganda to audiences in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom and Ukraine. Meta says it was the largest and most complex network linked to Russia that the California-based company has identified since the Ukraine invasion began. The Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., hasn't responded to a request for comment.

Labour conference starts with focus on 'immoral' tax cuts

Labour conference starts with focus on 'immoral' tax cuts

Britain’s opposition Labour Party has opened its annual conference with leaders attacking the “immoral” tax-cutting of the new Conservative government. The party has seized on the scrapping of the 45% tax rate for the country’s highest earners as a crux issue for hard-at-heel Britons who are struggling through the worst cost of living rise in decades. Labour leader Keir Starmer says he would reverse the cut and hit energy producers with a windfall tax on bumper profits while also investing in green energy. The conference is taking place in the northern city of Liverpool.

California governor signs laws to boost housing production

California governor signs laws to boost housing production

Two new laws in California will let developers bypass local governments to build housing on commercial land. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed laws Wednesday aimed at increasing housing production. Both laws would let developers bypass local laws to build housing on land set aside for businesses. One law requires a certain amount of the housing units to be affordable. The other law does not require affordable housing but says the project must go through an environmental review process. Local governments largely oppose the laws because of the land's potential for generating corporate tax revenue. Housing would generate lower revenue.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News