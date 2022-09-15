 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

DOJ unveils more 'carrots' to ramp up corporate crime probes

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Faced with a decline in the number of corporate criminal prosecutions over the last decade, a top Justice Department official on Thursday unveiled new sweeteners for companies that cooperate with the government and a $250 million Congressional budget request to expand its work.

Every division that prosecutes corporate crime must now develop programs to incentivize companies to report misconduct, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a speech at New York University Law School. In some cases, no one will have to plead guilty to criminal charges if the violation was self-reported and the company fixed it.

The Justice Department’s top priority is prosecuting individuals who commit corporate crime, she said. She pointed to companies like Theranos, whose disgraced CEO Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on felony counts earlier this year.

People are also reading…

“We will hold those who break the law accountable, regardless of their position, status, or seniority,” Monaco said.

Companies will also be required to come forward more quickly with evidence of suspected misdeeds to get leniency, and could eventually be rewarded for clawing back money from executives that break the law.

The new policies include alluring carrots for companies, but if they're not accompanied by the stick of increased enforcement they may not have a big impact, so the $250 million request is a key piece, said Julian Andre, a former federal prosecutor who is now in private practice with the Los Angeles-based firm McDermott Will and Emery.

“Corporate prosecutions are still declining,” he said. “Until the DOJ devotes substantial additional resources to pursuing these time-intensive and complex investigations ... many companies may still decide that voluntary disclosures are not in its best interests.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

President Joe Biden’s popularity has improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist. That's according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July to 45%, driven in large part by a rebound in support from Democrats just two months before the November midterm elections. The economy continues to be a weakness for Biden, with just 38% approving of his economic leadership as the country faces stubbornly high inflation and Republicans try to make household finances the axis of the upcoming midterms.

'A servant queen': World pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

'A servant queen': World pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Across the globe, the death of Queen Elizabeth II has prompted reflections on the historic sweep of her reign, from presiding over Britain’s colonial empire to embracing the independence of her former dominions. Tributes to the queen have poured in, along with some criticism of the monarchy for how it propped up colonialism. In the U.S., praise came from President Joe Biden and every living former president. Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, said Elizabeth made “the role of queen her own — with a reign defined by grace, elegance, and a tireless work ethic.” George W. Bush called her “a woman of great intellect, charm, and wit,” and Jimmy Carter said her “dignity, graciousness and sense of duty” were inspiring.

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Twitter’s former security chief told Congress Tuesday there was “at least one agent” from China’s intelligence service on Twitter’s payroll — and that the company knowingly allowed India to add agents to the company roster as well. These were some of the troubling revelations from Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert and Twitter whistleblower who appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to lay out his allegations against the company. Zatko, who was fired earlier this year, said Twitter's leadership is "misleading the public, lawmakers, regulators and even its own board of directors."

3 Iranian citizens charged in broad hacking campaign in US

The Justice Department says three Iranian citizens have been charged in the United States with ransomware attacks that targeted power companies, local governments and small businesses and nonprofits, including a Pennsylvania domestic violence shelter. The charges accuse the hacking suspects of targeting hundreds of victims in the U.S. and elsewhere, stealing data from their networks and demanding ransom payments to unlock and return the stolen information. The case was filed in federal court in New Jersey, where a municipality in Union County was hacked last year. The accused hackers are thought to be in Iran and have not been arrested, but a Justice Department official said Wednesday the charges make it “functionally impossible” for them to leave the country.

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Russia’s Defense Ministry says it's pulling back forces from two areas in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week. A Defense Ministry spokesman says the troops will be regrouped from Balakliya and Izyum to the eastern Donetsk region. Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy taunted Moscow over the withdrawal, saying its army was “demonstrating the best that it can do — showing its back.” Western officials and analysts say Ukraine has punched through the front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, taking large swaths of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines.

US sets up Afghan relief fund with frozen central bank money

US sets up Afghan relief fund with frozen central bank money

The Biden administration will transfer $3.5 billion in frozen Afghan central bank funds to benefit the Afghan people as hunger grips every province there. In an announcement Wednesday, a year after the tumultuous U.S. withdrawal, the U.S. said the Taliban government will not have access to the fund, which will be held at the Bank for International Settlements in Switzerland. The Biden administration says robust safeguards have been put in place "to prevent the funds from being used for illicit activity.” Funds will be dispersed after trustees of the new Afghan Fund meet to determine a timetable. The trustees are two Afghan economists, a U.S. government representative and a Swiss government representative.

Trump's PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

Trump's PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

Former President Donald Trump is sitting on top of more than $115 million across several political committees. He's positioned himself as a uniquely indomitable force in the GOP and would almost certainly have the resources to swamp his rivals if he launched another presidential campaign. But that massive pile of money is also emerging as a potential vulnerability. His chief fundraising vehicle, Save America PAC, is under new legal scrutiny after the Justice Department issued a round of grand jury subpoenas that have included questions about the political action committee’s fundraising practices.

China legislator criticizes sanctions on visit to Russia

China legislator criticizes sanctions on visit to Russia

Chinese state media say the country's top legislator decried sanctions against Russia during a recent visit to the country. The official Xinhua News Agency said Li Zhanshu urged greater cooperation to fight against "external interference, sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, among others," in a meeting with Russian lawmakers. Li also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, ahead of an expected meeting this month between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a regional gathering in Uzbekistan that would mark Xi's first trip outside China since the pandemic began in early 2020. Xinhua said Russia also backed condemnation of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy that China threatens to annex by force.

Ukraine energy chief: Russia trying to 'steal' nuclear plant

Ukraine energy chief: Russia trying to 'steal' nuclear plant

The head of Ukraine’s atomic energy operator is accusing Russia of trying to “steal” Europe’s largest nuclear plant. Enerhoatom chief Petro Kotin told The Associated Press that Russia plans to do that by cutting the plant off from the Ukrainian electricity grid and leaving it on the brink of a radiation disaster. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been without an outside source of electricity since Monday. It now receives power for its own safety systems from the only one of its six reactors that is still working. Kotin says this is a highly unusual and unstable way of operating a nuclear plant. He said that method shouldn’t be used for more than two hours but has now been in effect for more than three days.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mankind may have begun capturing livestock thousands of years earlier than thought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News