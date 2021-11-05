 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Dominion seeks Virginia's approval for offshore wind project

  • 0
Dominion seeks Virginia's approval for offshore wind project

FILE - Two of the offshore wind turbines have been constructed off the coast of Virginia Beach, Va., Monday, June 29, 2020. Plans for Dominion Energy's massive offshore wind farm near the Virginia coast were filed with the State Corporation Commission on Friday Nov. 5, 2021, bringing the project one major step closer to becoming reality.

 Steve Helber

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Plans for Dominion Energy's massive offshore wind farm near the Virginia coast are being filed with the State Corporation Commission, bringing the project one major step closer to becoming reality, the company said Friday.

Dominion plans to erect 176 wind turbines in the Atlantic Ocean about 27 miles (43 kilometers) from the shores of Virginia Beach. The project is expected to generate enough power for about 660,000 homes.

Dominion said in a statement that the filing with Virginia's corporation commission keeps the project on schedule for completion by the end of 2026. Earlier this year, the company filed a request for federal approval through the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

“Our customers expect reliable, affordable, and clean energy and we intend to deliver," Dominion Energy President Robert M. Blue said in a statement. “In addition to solar, storage and nuclear, offshore wind is a key component of our strategy and a game changer for the Hampton Roads economy.”

The Virginia Clean Economy Act sets a target for Dominion Energy to construct or purchase at least 5,200 megawatts of energy through offshore wind by 2034 and to achieve 100% carbon-free energy production by 2045.

Two wind turbines stand off the Virginia Coast. They are part of Dominion's pilot project, which is the first for offshore wind in federal waters.

People are also reading…

The project reflects plans by President Joe Biden's administration to develop enough offshore wind energy by 2030 to power 10 million American homes for a year. An estimated 80,000 jobs are expected to be created.

State officials have said the offshore wind farm off Virginia's coast is expected to support about 1,100 long-term jobs, although there will likely be about 1,500 jobs during peak construction.

Last month, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy will partner with Dominion on a $200 million factory making turbine blades for offshore wind projects. It's expected to create 310 jobs.

The factory will be located at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal and will produce turbine blades for the project in Virginia as well as other offshore wind farms around North America.

Over the next 10 years, building and operating the offshore wind industry will be worth $109 billion to businesses in its supply chain, according to a recent report from the Special Initiative on Offshore Wind.

Dominion's pilot project off Virginia's coast is already providing useful information to the industry on anything from safety issues to coordinating with cargo ships heading for the Port of Virginia.

The company has also learned that the winds off the Virginia coast will provide slightly more energy than expected.

The company had initially expected its commercial turbines to generate electricity at full load about 41.5% of the time on average, said Joshua Bennett, Dominion Energy vice president of offshore wind. But now it's expecting them to generate electricity at full load about 43% of the time based on the performance of the two pilot turbines.

“So, the pilot turbines are exceeding our expectations,” he said.

———

This story has been edited to correct that Dominion Energy expects to generate electricity of about 43% at full load, not that the pilot turbines were operating at that percentage.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

Democrats reach drug price deal, Biden upbeat on Manchin

Democrats reach drug price deal, Biden upbeat on Manchin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats reached agreement Tuesday on a plan to lower prescription drug costs for most older people, capping out-of-pocket Medicare costs at $2,000 and reducing the price of insulin, salvaging a campaign promise as part of President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal.

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment -- actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden -- is everywhere.

Rivals of Trump-backed US Senate candidate amass millions

Rivals of Trump-backed US Senate candidate amass millions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An endorsement by former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race isn’t backing down rival Republicans, with one putting up millions for her campaign and another getting a seven-figure pledge from a donor.

Education fight a winning message in Va., but not everywhere

Education fight a winning message in Va., but not everywhere

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Several high-profile school board candidates who fought COVID-19 restrictions and anti-racism classes lost their election bids Tuesday, while the Republican candidate for Virginia governor won after making education a key part of his campaign.

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey narrowly won reelection in his reliably blue state while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor’s race, sending a warning Wednesday to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril.

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive megalodon teeth being discovered in Chile desert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News