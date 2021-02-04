Dormant Alaska government spending database to be revived

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The state of Alaska plans to resurrect an online tool for tracking government spending that was shut down last year.

The Checkbook Online system is scheduled to be available to the public again by Friday, Alaska Public Media reported Tuesday.

A fiscal note drafted by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration estimated establishing the new system would cost about $400,000.

The administration said the previous system lacked internal controls, assurance measures and auditing when it went dark nearly a year ago, leaving the public largely unaware of state spending details as Alaska faced a huge budget shortfall.

The shutdown left Alaska residents without information about how executive branch agencies and the Legislature spent money on contracts and services.

Citizen watchdogs, legislators and journalists regularly checked the postings, using them to highlight payments to recipients with political connections.

The Department of Administration said in a statement that the database it maintains is undergoing a final phase of testing.