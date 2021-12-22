 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by : The Board Store
AP

Draghi says he's done his job, as he eyes Italian presidency

  • Updated
  • 0

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi said Wednesday his government has accomplished most of what it set out do to in fighting the pandemic and restoring economic growth — signaling for the first time that he may be ready to run for the Italian presidency and return the running of the government back to political parties.

Italian media have been speculating for weeks about Draghi’s possible presidential ambitions, given that the seven-year mandate of President Sergio Mattarella expires in February and the broad-based support that Draghi had enjoyed as premier from Italy’s fractious political parties has begun to erode.

The Italian presidency has limited powers and is largely ceremonial. But the president plays a key role in resolving political impasses, and having the internationally respected Draghi in the Quirinale Palace would send a signal of Italian stability and credibility for seven more years.

Draghi, 74, didn’t respond directly Wednesday when asked repeatedly about his future at a year-end news conference.

People are also reading…

“My personal destiny matters absolutely not at all,” he said. “I don’t have particular aspirations of one type or another. I’m a man, a nonno (grandfather) if you like, at the service of institutions.”

But he stressed that neither he nor his government were essential to Italy’s continued fight against the pandemic or its implementation of its 261 billion-euro ($294 billion) recovery plan, which envisages billions in investments in sustainable development, digital transformation and structural reforms.

“We have created conditions so that work on the (plan) can continue,” he said. “The government has created these conditions, independent of who will be (in charge). People are always important, but the other aspect is that it’s also important that the government is supported by the majority” in parliament.

Just this week, the Financial Times opined that Draghi would serve Italy best by moving into the presidency, since his government could last at most a few more months before political forces get “election fever” before a scheduled 2023 parliamentary vote.

The other leading candidate for president, who is backed by the center-right, is ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi. Draghi demurred when asked Wednesday if he thought Berlusconi was a viable candidate, saying it's not for him to evaluate possible heads of state.

The Italian president had called on Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, to lead a broad-based government in February after a political crisis that saw the collapse of Giuseppe Conte’s government. It was a delicate moment in which the country needed to assert credible and stable leadership to persuade the European Commission to entrust it with billions in pandemic recovery grants and loans, and “Super Mario" was seen as having the gravitas in Italy and European capitals to get the job done.

Draghi recalled that his government had been born at the request of Mattarella, and said it had done “much of what it was called to do,” thanks to the support of the political forces that backed it, from the center-left Democratic Party to the center-right Forza Italia.

He noted that Italy, where the outbreak first erupted in Europe in February 2020, has vaccinated more than 85% of over 12s, and that economic growth is predicted at about 6% this year, after losing nearly 9% last year. Italy is currently seeing a rise in cases, but is still faring better than most other Western European countries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats try to 'build back' after Manchin tanks $2T bill

Democrats try to 'build back' after Manchin tanks $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are struggling to pick up the pieces after Sen. Joe Manchin effectively crushed President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill. But they face serious questions whether the $2 trillion initiative can be refashioned to win his crucial vote or the party will be saddled with a devastating defeat.

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — During a private meeting in July, Sen. Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sat down to negotiate what exactly it would take for Democrats to unlock Manchin's vote to start the process of considering President Joe Biden’s massive social and environmental bill.

Senate parliamentarian deals Democrats blow on immigration

Senate parliamentarian deals Democrats blow on immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats must drop an effort to let millions of immigrants remain temporarily in the U.S. from their expansive social and environment bill, the Senate parliamentarian decided Thursday, dealing the latest blow to a longtime priority of the party, migrant advocates and progressives.

Former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot warns republic is at risk

Former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot warns republic is at risk

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot warned that fidelity is in jeopardy in America, not only in regard to the state and national constitutions, but to the country’s spirit as well. He also said there are serious warning signs that the U.S. Constitution and republic are at risk.

Bidens welcome new puppy and cat; Major to stay with friends

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday introduced the newest member of his family, a purebred German shepherd puppy named Commander, while the first lady's office said the cat she promised more than a year ago to bring to the White House will finally join them in January.

Manchin not backing Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it

Manchin not backing Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress was already in peril.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden promises 500 million free COVID-19 rapid tests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News