Drought prompts California to halt some water diversions

Tuesday's vote is significant because it applies to the Sacramento and San Joaquin river systems, which together drain 40% of California's land and account for at least a portion of the water supply for two-thirds of the state's nearly 40 million residents.

Known as the California Delta, the river systems get their water mostly from snowmelt in the Sierra Nevada mountains. The past two years have been the second driest on record. The soil was so dry that it absorbed much of the snowmelt that was supposed to flow into the state's rivers. This year, California lost so much water this way that it would be enough to fill nearly all of Folsom Lake.

Extreme conditions like these are often from a combination of unusual random, short-term and natural weather patterns heightened by long-term, human-caused climate change. Climate change has made the West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years, increasing risks for drought and wildfires.

The board's action is possible because Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an emergency declaration earlier this year giving them permission. Newsom, who is facing a recall election next month, has asked residents and businesses to voluntarily cut their water use by 15%.