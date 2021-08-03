Drought prompts California to limit some water diversions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Some farmers in one of the country's most important agricultural regions will have to stop taking water out of major rivers and streams because of a severe drought that is rapidly depleting the California reservoirs and killing endangered species of fish, state regulators said Tuesday.

The Water Resources Control Board approved an emergency resolution that lets regulators stop water diversions from the state's two largest river systems. The rule won't take effect for another two weeks and it includes exceptions for some uses, including water for drinking, cooking, cleaning, sanitation and generating electricity, among other things.

The vote came one day after regulators halted water diversions from another Northern California river system, the Upper Russian River, warning Lake Mendocino would be empty by the end of the year, “putting both people and wildlife in harm's way.”

But Tuesday's vote is significant because it applies to the Sacramento and San Joaquin river systems, which together drain 40% of California's land and account for at least a portion of the water supply for two-thirds of the state's nearly 40 million residents.