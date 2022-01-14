 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ducey proposes earned-income tax credit in $14B budget plan

  • 0
State of State Arizona

Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey gives his state of the state address at the Arizona Capitol, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Phoenix.

 Ross D. Franklin - staff, AP

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday proposed a tax credit for Arizona's working poor, the first time in his eight years of pushing tax cuts that he pitched a benefit targeted at the lowest-income taxpayers.

In his final budget proposal before leaving office, Ducey proposed a $14.2 billion spending plan that includes more corporate tax cuts as well as a new earned-income tax credit for people who work but earn low wages.

Ducey projects the state will start the fiscal year on July 1 with $2 billion in the bank because revenue has far outpaced expectations when the prior budget was approved last summer. He targets much of his new proposed spending on infrastructure, such as building repairs at prisons and water projects.

The Republican governor pledged upon taking office in 2015 to cut taxes every year he’s governor, and he’s kept his word so far. But his prior tax cut proposals have either been narrowly targeted to a specific group — like an end to taxation of veterans’ pensions — or have primarily benefited corporations and wealthy taxpayers.

People are also reading…

His 5% earned-income tax credit proposal would benefit 572,000 taxpayers with an average benefit of $128 per year, according to Ducey's aides. It would be open to taxpayers earning less than $50,000 a year.

Anti-poverty advocates have credited the federal earned-income tax credit as a big boon to low-wage workers, providing a lump sum of cash at tax-filing time. It's generally enjoyed bipartisan support, with Democrats touting its benefits for the poor and Republicans promoting it as a reward for working.

Ducey set aside $58 million for a corporate tax cut but did not offer details. His aides said the exact plan would be worked out with lawmakers.

Ducey’s proposal is his opening pitch to lawmakers. He’ll negotiate a final spending plan with legislative leaders in the coming months.

Ducey also proposed giving raises to thousands of state workers, including troopers and correctional officers. He wants to cover the higher cost of transferring inmates to a private prison from a state-run facility in Florence, which he wants to close.

He proposed $50 million in new border spending, an unspecified portion of which to pay for a prison-style fence on private property at the border.

He also wants to spend $26 million to offer free tuition for graduates of an accelerated one-year training program for nurses at Creighton University's new campus near Downtown Phoenix.

Ducey's proposed new education spending includes nearly $120 million for two programs based on a school's performance as measured by an A-F letter grade. In general, better-performing schools — which tend to serve wealthier families — would be eligible for larger grants. He'd also spend $20 million on transportation programs for parents who don't send their child to their neighborhood school, a major boon for the school choice movement that Ducey has enthusiastically supported.

For higher education, he'd continue indefinitely $46 million in one-time funding approved last year for the state's three universities. That money has boosted engineering at Arizona State University, health, mining, space and defense at University of Arizona and health care at Northern Arizona University.

Among his other proposals, Ducey would deposit $425 million in the rainy day fund and make the first of three deposits toward a $1 billion water infrastructure fund, a major proposal from his state of the state address on Monday. While he suggested in that address building a plant to turn sea water into drinking water, his actual proposal is much more generic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Subpoena GOP leader McCarthy? Big decision for Jan. 6 panel

Subpoena GOP leader McCarthy? Big decision for Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s refusal to provide information to a bipartisan House committee about his call with then-President Donald Trump during the Capitol riot is deepening a standoff between the committee and GOP lawmakers, forcing investigators to consider whether they could subpoena one of their own.

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

ATLANTA (AP) — Pounding his hand for emphasis, President Joe Biden challenged senators Tuesday to “stand against voter suppression” by changing Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation that Republicans are blocking from debate and votes.

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — All but conceding defeat, President Joe Biden said Thursday he’s now unsure the Democrats' major elections and voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year. He spoke at the Capitol after a key fellow Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, dramatically announced her refusal to go along with changing Senate rules to muscle the bill past a Republican filibuster.

'Why lie to me?' Senate race rivals attack carpetbaggery

'Why lie to me?' Senate race rivals attack carpetbaggery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The title of “Pennsylvanian” may not carry quite the cachet of declarations of fighting socialists or getting tough on China, but it's increasingly the go-to weapon for Republican primary candidates in one of the nation's premier U.S. Senate contests.

Invoking Jan. 6, Dems pivot to fight for voting legislation

Invoking Jan. 6, Dems pivot to fight for voting legislation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are mounting an impassioned bid to overhaul Senate rules that stand in the way of their sweeping voting legislation, arguing dark forces unleashed by Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election demand an extraordinary response.

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year's insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence, even as other assessments warned that crowds of potentially thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington and create a dangerous situation.

Reynolds backs $2B tax cut with changes to income tax rates

Reynolds backs $2B tax cut with changes to income tax rates

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed Tuesday night that Iowa cut taxes by nearly $2 billion by moving to a 4% flat income tax phased in over four years and repealing all state taxes on retirement income beginning next year.

Ricketts: Limit state spending, but OK to use pandemic cash

Ricketts: Limit state spending, but OK to use pandemic cash

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts will unveil a state budget proposal Thursday much like the other frugal spending plans he has introduced over the years, but this time he'll have an extra $1 billion from the federal government to spend and plenty of people who want a cut.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Travel issues continue with no end in sight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News