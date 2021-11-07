 Skip to main content
Edward Engler, founder of The Laconia Daily Sun, dies at 74

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — Edward J. Engler, the former mayor of Laconia and the founder of The Laconia Daily Sun, has died at age 74.

The Daily Sun reports that Engler died Friday in Los Alamitos, California, where he had lived with his daughter's family since April. The cause of death was colon cancer.

After working in journalism in several states, Engler founded The Daily Sun in 2000, later serving as editor and publisher. He was elected mayor in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

Among his accomplishments was the successful effort to renovate Laconia's Colonial Theater. The theater's auditorium was named for Engler in 2019 upon his retirement as mayor.

Friends, relatives and former colleagues recalled Engler as a dedicated journalist and public servant.

Reporter Michael Kitch worked for Engler as a reporter, from 2003 to 2017, and recalled how Engler pushed the paper to cover local stories with detail and context.

“Personally, I never had the opportunity to work, for so long, for such an extraordinary guy,” Kitch said.

Engler was born in Ipswich, South Dakota, on June 8, 1947. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 25 years, Suzanne, in 1998. He is survived by his two children, four grandchildren and two sisters.

