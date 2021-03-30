Edwards keeps Louisiana mask rule, ditches many virus limits

The president of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry thanked Edwards for his decision. On Twitter, Stephen Waguespack called the new rules “great news for businesses of all sizes and the communities that depend on the jobs and investment they provide.”

Under Edwards' new rules, which will last four weeks, sporting events will remain limited to 50% of their crowd capacity. Event spaces, reception halls and those that host large gatherings also will be capped at half their occupancy limit both indoors and outdoors, with no more than 500 people allowed inside. Religious services will continue to have no rules on crowd size, but social distancing will still be required. Rules will be eased slightly for live music, though with tougher requirements maintained than for other types of events.

But Edwards said he won't loosen the rules for face coverings, which have been in place since July, arguing that's one of the most effective ways to lessen the spread of COVID-19.